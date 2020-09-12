Delhi reports record single-day jump of 4,321 COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 2.14 lakh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 4,321 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the city's tally to over 2.14 lakh, authorities said.

This is the fourth successive day when over 4,000 fresh cases have been recorded in Delhi.

Twenty-eight fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,715, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

A total of 60,000 tests were conducted for the second consecutive day in the national capital. The number of active cases rose to 28,059 on Saturday from 26,907 the previous day.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,687 on Friday.