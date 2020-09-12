STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhiites can now avail doorstep delivery of 100 public services

According to the government, people wanting to avail the listed services at their doorstep can call 1076 or book online, besides visiting one of the 46 centres for spot-booking.

Delhi transport minister, Kailash Gehlot

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhiites can now avail the doorstep delivery of services such as those related to income certificates, driving license, and new water connections, as the AAP government has restarted its ambitious scheme, which was in suspension for nearly five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have started the doorstep delivery scheme. It will take some time to stabilise since it was suspended for a considerable time during the lockdown.

"Currently, all the 100 services are available, but people do not have proper information about it. We will launch a publicity campaign next week," Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot told PTI.

The 100 services to be provided at the doorstep of Delhiites include issuance of caste certificates, domicile certificates and marriage certificates, sewer connections, duplicate ration cards, learner's license, duplicate vehicle registration certificates and renewal of driving license.

The government has already hired a private company through which its services will be provided at the doorstep of the citizens and the company has hired "mobile sahayaks" (facilitators).

A "mobile sahayak" will be equipped with all necessary equipment such as biometric devices and a camera.

If a person wants to apply for a driving licence, he will have to call 1076 and give the details.

Thereafter, the agency will assign a "mobile sahayak", who will visit the applicant's residence and get the required details and documents.

The applicant has to pay Rs 50 more to avail the doorstep delivery of public services.

The government has also set up a feedback system for the citizens availing the doorstep delivery of public services.

