STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

E-ticketing system a hit among women commuters in Delhi

This facility will also be extended to 29 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses after the trial period completes.

Published: 12th September 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday inspected the phase-II trial of contactless e-ticketing system introduced in Cluster buses, which were launched in 2011 by the then chief minister late Sheila Dikshit.

This facility will also be extended to 29 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses after the trial period completes. As per data issued by transport department, a total of 20,000 tickets have been purchased via ‘Chartr’ App, of which more than 75% are pink tickets purchased by female passengers.

The ongoing 14-day trial of this App covers 332 cluster buses on 14 routes. Besides, the trial will also be extended to 29 DTC buses on route number 534. The transport department has started the Phase II trial of contactless e-ticketing App ‘Chartr’ in its Cluster buses. The phase-1 trial of the ‘Chartr’ App was conducted for three days on all cluster buses on route number 473.

“Within five days of starting the trial, six per cent of total ticketing on the selected routes, are being done through the App now. It is particularly encouraging to see the response from female passengers, who account for more than 75% of total tickets issued via this App. We are also going to start this in DTC buses alongside installation of CCTV, GPS, panic buttons,” said Kailash Gahlot. 

The ‘Chartr’ mobile App was introduced with an aim to create a safe journey during the pandemic. The App allows a passenger to purchase e-tickets by scan the QR code pasted inside the buses. The app also helps passengers to halt stations of the, arrival and departure. Once the passenger reaches their destination the ticket becomes invalid.

TAGS
DTC buses DTC contact less booking
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp