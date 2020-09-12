E-ticketing system a hit among women commuters in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday inspected the phase-II trial of contactless e-ticketing system introduced in Cluster buses, which were launched in 2011 by the then chief minister late Sheila Dikshit.

This facility will also be extended to 29 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses after the trial period completes. As per data issued by transport department, a total of 20,000 tickets have been purchased via ‘Chartr’ App, of which more than 75% are pink tickets purchased by female passengers.

The ongoing 14-day trial of this App covers 332 cluster buses on 14 routes. Besides, the trial will also be extended to 29 DTC buses on route number 534. The transport department has started the Phase II trial of contactless e-ticketing App ‘Chartr’ in its Cluster buses. The phase-1 trial of the ‘Chartr’ App was conducted for three days on all cluster buses on route number 473.

“Within five days of starting the trial, six per cent of total ticketing on the selected routes, are being done through the App now. It is particularly encouraging to see the response from female passengers, who account for more than 75% of total tickets issued via this App. We are also going to start this in DTC buses alongside installation of CCTV, GPS, panic buttons,” said Kailash Gahlot.

The ‘Chartr’ mobile App was introduced with an aim to create a safe journey during the pandemic. The App allows a passenger to purchase e-tickets by scan the QR code pasted inside the buses. The app also helps passengers to halt stations of the, arrival and departure. Once the passenger reaches their destination the ticket becomes invalid.