STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Electric vehicle buyers in Delhi to get subsidy transfer in account within 48 hours

A senior government official said that the portal is being readied to facilitate the launch of the scheme next week. The EV policy was notified by the Delhi government last month.

Published: 12th September 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

An electric vehicle getting charged at a charging station in Delhi (Photo | EPS)

An electric vehicle getting charged at a charging station in Delhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The buyers of electric vehicles (EV) in the national capital will get subsidy transfer in their bank accounts within two days of the purchase.

To ensure timely money transfer, the transport department, in association of a private bank, is developing a software to be integrated with the Central government’s portal— Vahan, an integrated comprehensive system that takes care of all the burdensome activities of vehicle registration.

A senior government official said that the portal is being readied to facilitate the launch of the scheme next week.

The EV policy was notified by the Delhi government last month. The private bank roped in by the department has already made a demonstration of software for disbursal of the subsidy before Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday.

“We have authorised ICICI bank to develop the software, which will be used for payment of subsidy to the people buying electric vehicles in Delhi. The aim is to credit the subsidy with two-three days. The subsidy scheme is expected to be launched from next week,” said the official.

Under its EV policy, the Delhi government has announced an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 for two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws, and goods carriers while a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh will be provided for the purchase of electric cars.

“The vehicle dealers will be given access to the software, who furnish the details of the electric vehicle and its buyer at the time of sale.

"Within 48 hours, the subsidy amount will be credited in the bank account of the buyer after verification by concerned motor licensing officers,” said the official. The vehicle dealers will have to be self-registered with the Transport department to be able to process the subsidy at the time of sale of electric vehicles. The government will also waive off registration fee and road tax under the EV policy. It will also give low-interest loans to electric commercial vehicles under the policy.

TAGS
electric vehicles EV policy
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp