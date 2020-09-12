Electric vehicle buyers in Delhi to get subsidy transfer in account within 48 hours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The buyers of electric vehicles (EV) in the national capital will get subsidy transfer in their bank accounts within two days of the purchase.

To ensure timely money transfer, the transport department, in association of a private bank, is developing a software to be integrated with the Central government’s portal— Vahan, an integrated comprehensive system that takes care of all the burdensome activities of vehicle registration.

A senior government official said that the portal is being readied to facilitate the launch of the scheme next week.

The EV policy was notified by the Delhi government last month. The private bank roped in by the department has already made a demonstration of software for disbursal of the subsidy before Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday.

“We have authorised ICICI bank to develop the software, which will be used for payment of subsidy to the people buying electric vehicles in Delhi. The aim is to credit the subsidy with two-three days. The subsidy scheme is expected to be launched from next week,” said the official.

Under its EV policy, the Delhi government has announced an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 for two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws, and goods carriers while a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh will be provided for the purchase of electric cars.

“The vehicle dealers will be given access to the software, who furnish the details of the electric vehicle and its buyer at the time of sale.

"Within 48 hours, the subsidy amount will be credited in the bank account of the buyer after verification by concerned motor licensing officers,” said the official. The vehicle dealers will have to be self-registered with the Transport department to be able to process the subsidy at the time of sale of electric vehicles. The government will also waive off registration fee and road tax under the EV policy. It will also give low-interest loans to electric commercial vehicles under the policy.