STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fake ghee manufacturing unit busted in Delhi, five held

The accused started the manufacturing unit before the lockdown began as they had lost their jobs.

Published: 12th September 2020 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

The food safety team sent samples of the ghee for testing to a state laboratory

They manufactured ghee using oil, chemical-based colourants, essence and other chemicals ( File Photo )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police busted a fake ghee manufacturing unit in Outer Delhi's Bawana and arrested five men, officials said on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep, Akash, Ratan, Rohit and Ankesh, they said.

The accused started the manufacturing unit before the lockdown began as they had lost their jobs.

They manufactured ghee using oil, chemical-based colourants, essence and other chemicals, the police said.

Sandeep owned the unit and had employed the other accused, who are his friends, to help him, a senior police officer said.

The accused were selling the fake ghee in different parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

A raid was carried out at the manufacturing unit on Friday based on specific inputs, the officer said.

Investigation revealed that Sandeep and his friends bought the raw material for making the fake ghee from nearby stores. They would put labels of local brands on the packing of their ghee to cheat retailers, he said.

Samples have been collected by the Food Safety department and will be examined for harmful substances, the officer said.

A case has been registered against the accused of cheating, adulteration of food, and sale of noxious food, he added.

A total of 284 cartons of ghee, 212 tins of substandard cooking oil, 149 empty tins of Dalda ghee, ghee-flavored essence, chemical colors, 600 empty tins, and tools were recovered from the manufacturing unit during the raid, the police said.

TAGS
Fake Ghee Delhi fake ghee unit
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp