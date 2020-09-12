STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Focus on reducing height of Ghazipur landfill: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Within a year, 12 trommel machines have been installed at the site by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, he said.

Published: 12th September 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

MP Gautam Gambhir during inauguration of trommel machines to speed up removal of solid waste at the Ghazipur landfill site in New Delhi (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday inspected the Ghazipur landfill site and said the height of the garbage dump is likely to be reduced by another 30 to 40 feet in the next one year.
Gambhir had earlier claimed that the height of the landfill had been reduced by 40 feet.

The East Delhi MP inaugurated four trommel machines at the landfill site. “It’s a continuous process. There are already eight trommel machines installed here. With these four machines, 2,600 tonnes of garbage will be disposed at the site, which receives 2,400 tonnes of waste a day,” Gambhir said.

Within a year, 12 trommel machines have been installed at the site by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, he said. Besides these machines, talks are also on for the installation of a state-of-the-art technology plant at the site for segregation of waste, Gambhir said.

“Our goal is to clear the dump. As we reduced the height of the landfill by 40 feet earlier, hopefully another 30-40 feet height will be brought down in the next one year and in another two to three years, the landfill will be half of its height that it had achieved before the work began,” he said.

“With the addition of four more trommel machines, the segregation work will be done at a higher speed,” he said. “The Ghazipur landfill is an issue that affects entire Delhi and to get rid of it, all agencies need to work together. I had written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in February inviting him to visit the landfill site together and have a meeting of all the authorities concerned, but till date there has been no response from his side,” Gambhir claimed.

TAGS
Gautam Gambhir Ghazipur landfill
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp