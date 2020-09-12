STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hateful content: Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook India vice president

Last month, Facebook had said its social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence and these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

Facebook’s SDK caused similar crashes in May.

Facebook logo (File photo | AP )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Assembly panel has issued a notice to Facebook India vice president and managing director Ajit Mohan asking him to appear before it on September 15 in connection with complaints about the social media platform's alleged "deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content" in the country.

"Summon was issued on the basis of scathing depositions of the key witnesses as well as incriminating material submitted by them on record," an official statement stated on Saturday.

The summon by the Delhi Assembly panel on peace and harmony follows a recent Wall Street Journal report which claimed that one of Facebook's senior India policy executives intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Telangana after he allegedly shared communally charged posts.

"We hereby summon you (Ajit Mohan) to appear before the committee on September 15, 2020 at 12 Noon at MLA Lounge- 1, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, for the purpose of recording your deposition on oath and participating in the proceedings carried out by the committee," Delhi Assembly's deputy secretary said in the notice sent on September 10.

"We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone's political position or party affiliation.

"While we know there is more to do, we're making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy," a Facebook spokesperson had said.

