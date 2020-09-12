NDMC gets integrated control centre for managing multi services

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), a first of its kind, for managing multiple services from single location on a common platform.

It was inaugurated by the Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday through virtual conference.

The ICCC has been built under the Smart City Mission at a capital cost of Rs 65 crore. Chairperson Dharmendra said that more than 19 NDMC services like Solid Waste Management, Street Lighting, Parking, Sewage Treatment Plants, Electric and Water Billing etc. have been integrated on this platform in Phase-I.

“This is helping in providing real-time data and historical data of these services on Single Pane of Glass which helps to optimize these services. Other services will be added in Phase-II. L&T has implemented this Integrated Command & Control Centre for NDMC using the latest technology in the area of IOT using robust ICT infrastructure, “ he added.

Commenting on the new centre, Baijal said that it is a smart package of technologies to improve the monitoring and tracking of citizen services delivery in new digital era continued.

“The maintenance of this high technological asset must be ensured by the civic body for proper performance in the interest of citizens,” Baijal added. He also suggested that NDMC chairperson should suggest similar ideas to the head of other civic bodies and agencies of Delhi for its implementation.