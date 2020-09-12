STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nearly 4,000 patients treated at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, no casualties reported

The world's largest COVID-19 care centre formally started taking patients from July 5 after the successful trial run by Indo-Tibetan Border Police. 

ITBP personnel and health workers inside the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital (SPCCCH) at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur here has so far admitted a total of 3,716 patients, out of which 2,388 have been discharged after being successfully treated.

The world's largest COVID-19 care centre formally started taking patients from July 5 after the successful trial run by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) following its inauguration by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 27.

"Only 66 of them have been referred to hospitals. Currently, we have more than 1,175 patients who are undergoing treatment at the SPCCC," said the ITBP in a statement.

It added that the numbers of patients have gone up substantially in recent days.

"It also appears to be the preferred destination for patients needing quarantine. Also, it is a matter of pride that till date not a single death has occurred in the centre and whosoever has come has gone back fully recovered," it said.

The statement said currently, the SPCCC has two segments -- CCC (COVID Care Centre) and DCHC (Dedicated COVID Health Care Wards).

"The critical cases are treated with specialised care such as holistic therapy, yoga sessions etc. The psychologist and stress counsellors from ITBP conduct regular courses for the patients for their mental well being to overcome monotony and isolations," said the release.

It added that proper nutrition is being ensured for all the patients and a healthy menu has been prepared by the ITBP dietician with provision for an appropriate diet for old as well as infants.

"People from all age groups and all strata of society are being treated here. Till date, the oldest patient cured here was 78 years old and the youngest being a 17 days infant," it stated.

The facility has been created on an emergency basis by the South Delhi District Administration with support of the Ministry of Home Affairs in a record time of 10 days.

The facility function as an isolation centre for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients. Operationally, the facility has been linked to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. The referral tertiary care hospitals are Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. 

