‘Shift slum dwellers to flats in 90 days’: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta tells AAP government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that if slum dwellers are not allotted vacant flats under EWS category within the next 90 days, it would initiate their shifting. The party has been calling for allotting 52,000 vacant flats to slum dwellers who under the threat of losing their houses after a Supreme Court ordered removal of slums located along the railway tracks in the city.

Urging the Delhi government to take a decision on allotment of vacant housing units, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal only pretends to be the well-wisher of the slum dwellers but has done nothing.

“The CM is the chairman of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) which is to make arrangements for the slum dwellers living along the railway lines. However, it has taken no step so far to provide alternative accommodation to slum dwellers who are likely to be displaced following the Supreme Court order,” he said.

The apex court has recently ordered removal of 48,000 slums located along the railway tracks. Since then, the AAP government in Delhi and the opposition BJP have been trading allegations over the issue. “The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had given money to conduct a survey under ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan’ (House in place of shunty).

However, the DUSIB kept the plan pending for two years. Railways had also given Rs 11.25 crore for the rehabilitation of slums, but no work was done in this direction,” said Gupta. The BJP leader added that the previous Congress governments had also mislead slum dwellers in the name of houses for 15 years.