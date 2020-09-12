STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Shift slum dwellers to flats in 90 days’: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta tells AAP government

Urging the Delhi government to take a decision on allotment of vacant housing units, Gupta said that CM Arvind Kejriwal only pretends to be the well-wisher of the slum dwellers but has done nothing.

Published: 12th September 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Adesh Kumar Gupta

Newly-appointed Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that if slum dwellers are not allotted vacant flats under EWS category within the next 90 days, it would initiate their shifting. The party has been calling for allotting 52,000 vacant flats to slum dwellers who under the threat of losing their houses after a Supreme Court ordered removal of slums located along the railway tracks in the city. 

Urging the Delhi government to take a decision on allotment of vacant housing units, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal only pretends to be the well-wisher of the slum dwellers but has done nothing.

“The CM is the chairman of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) which is to make arrangements for the slum dwellers living along the railway lines. However, it has taken no step so far to provide alternative accommodation to slum dwellers who are likely to be displaced following the Supreme Court order,” he said.

The apex court has recently ordered removal of 48,000 slums located along the railway tracks. Since then, the AAP government in Delhi and the opposition BJP have been trading allegations over the issue. “The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had given money to conduct a survey under ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan’ (House in place of shunty).

However, the DUSIB kept the plan pending for two years. Railways had also given Rs 11.25 crore for the rehabilitation of slums, but no work was done in this direction,” said Gupta. The BJP leader added that the previous Congress governments had also mislead slum dwellers in the name of houses for 15 years. 

TAGS
Delhi slums AAP BJP Aadesh Kumar Gupta
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp