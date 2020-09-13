STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man bites off colleague's finger during argument in Delhi

Published: 13th September 2020 12:38 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man allegedly bit off the index finger of his junior colleague following an argument between the two over a trivial matter, police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Mohit Kumar, was taken to LBS Hospital where doctors reattached his finger after a surgery, said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

According to police, Kumar and his senior colleague Hemant, who work at a private insurance company, went to a mall after leaving their office on Thursday evening.

The two purchased liquor and went to a nearby place in Hemant's car to drink, police said.

While returning they had a fight over a trivial matter and Hemant bit off Kumar's finger. Hemant then kicked Kumar out of the car and fled, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Hemant at Mayur Vihar police station and efforts are being made to nab him, they said.

