Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Within two weeks of its release, Befikar – the third single by influencer-turned-musician, Tanzeel Khan, has got over three million views. The song depicts two lovers faced with a difficult decision. Directed by Vaibhav Patil, the song features Khan and influencer Aashna Hegde. The 20-year-old’s first song, Dilli Ki Ladki, that released in March 2020 had also garnered nearly 7.8 million views on his YouTube channel. Excerpts:

What inspired you to venture into the music industry?

I discovered my love for music over the years. I had always dreamt of becoming a successful person. I think this motivation helped me get closer to my dreams. Music is something everyone listens to and it gives me a sense of freedom to create something of my choice.

What is the mood of all your songs?

I try to make a positive impact through my compositions. I believe it is very important to raise hopes of the listeners. My songs give out happy vibes, and I hope my music brings joy to the audience. However, in the future, you will see a sad, dark side.

What challenges did you face while shooting the video?

Due to certain rules and regulations because of the pandemic, we had to shoot Befikar with limited crew members. Travelling was not an option, so we went to our friends’ villa and shot the complete video with our production team. It turned out super cool and pretty at last.

How has the lockdown been for you?

I have been quite busy. I have composed four songs in the past 4-5 months. Three out of four songs were even shot during the lockdown when there were strict rules imposed by the government. Umeed and Maula ya Salli were recorded at home, and the videos had limited production and a lot of stock footage in them. But during Befikar, the government announced some relaxations, so we shot a video in an isolated location.

Was the transition from being an influencer to a singer difficult?

When I started, I had no music experience and yet people showered me with love and accepted me as a music artist which motivated me to continue writing songs and compositions. Moreover, they encouraged me to follow my passion towards music, which made me what I am today.

Out of all your compositions, which one is close to your heart?

Music is a medium of letting out my deepest emotions. But if I have to select one, Umeed definitely tops the list.