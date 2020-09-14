STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police summons producer Rahul Roy, filmmaker Saba Dewan in connection with Delhi riots case

The Delhi police said that documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan and short film producer Rahul Roy have been asked to join the investigation regarding northeast Delhi riots.

Published: 14th September 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 03:04 PM

Delhi riots, Delhi violence

Over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the Delhi riots related cases.(File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Special Cell has summoned short film producer Rahul Roy and documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the northeast Delhi riots, official sources said on Monday.

They said that Dewan and Roy have been asked to join the investigation on Monday.

It comes a day after police arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the riots.

He was arrested by the Special Cell after 11 hours of interrogation.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TAGS
Northeast Delhi riots Delhi Police Delhi Police UAPA
Comments

