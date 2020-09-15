STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia, four other MLAs test positive 

The Deputy CM had decided not to attend Monday’s special Assembly session after feeling unwell on Sunday night with mild fever and took the Covid test on Monday.

Published: 15th September 2020 08:18 AM

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Sisodia took to Twitter to announce that he has been diagnosed with the virus.  

Meanwhile, nine people, including four MLAs and a journalist, were found positive for Covid-19 as the Delhi Assembly sat for a special one-day session on Monday, officials said. A total of 180 people underwent Covid-19 test at the coronavirus testing facility set up in the assembly premises on Monday.

Meanwhile, nine people, including four MLAs and a journalist, were found positive for Covid-19 as the Delhi Assembly sat for a special one-day session on Monday, officials said. A total of 180 people underwent Covid-19 test at the coronavirus testing facility set up in the assembly premises on Monday. 
According to Delhi Assembly secretariat officials, the legislators who have tested positive are BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar and AAP MLAs Rajesh Gupta, Rituraj Jha and Surendra Kumar.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted wishing speedy recovery to Sisodia. “Praying for speedy recovery & good health of Hon’ble Dy CM @msisodia.”  Sisodia, the Patparganj legislator of AAP,  is Delhi’s second minister to test Covid-19 positive. In June, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had tested positive and recovered after a short stay in hospital.    

