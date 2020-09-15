STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Filmmakers Rahul Roy, Saba Dewan summoned to join police probe

Till now more than 15 members of the DPSG WhatsApp group have been questioned by the investigation team. 

Published: 15th September 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Saba Dewan

Saba Dewan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after arresting Umar Khalid, Delhi Police on Monday served notices to short filmmaker Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan to join the investigation in links with the North East Delhi communal riots case.

According to sources, Delhi Police Special Cell has allegedly found that the two have some connection with a Whatsapp group called ‘ Delhi Protest Support Group’ (DOSG). Roy and Dewan have also been named in the disclosure statement of one of the accused students (Gulfisha Fatima) in the supplementary chargesheet filed recently. 

Till now more than 15 members of the DPSG WhatsApp group have been questioned by the investigation team. Recently, DU professor Apoorvanand’s mobile phone was also seized by the Delhi Police. As per a police official, many students and activists including Khalid have been booked under the First Information Report (FIR) 59/2020. The FIR which is one out of 750 FIRs, was filed by a sub-inspector Arvind Kumar based on the complaint received by an informer who told him that the riots were pre-planned. 

As per reports, nearly 20 people have been arrested under UAPA, of which, four have gotten bail including Pinjra Tod founder Devangna Kalita and Natasha Narwal. 

The North East Delhi Riots took place in the last week of February which claimed the lives of about 53 and injured over 583 persons. It also caused large scale damage to both private and public properties. “In their (police) attempt to prevent violence, 108 police personnel received injuries and two succumbed to their injuries,” said a police official. 

Further, the police have registered 751 FIRs in connection with the riots that took place. So far, police have arrested 1,575 persons. Over 250 charge-sheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which 1,153 accused (571 Hindus & 582 Muslims) have been charge-sheeted. All these cases are pending before the Special Courts constituted for the trial, a said police official. 

Filmmakers in the soup
According to sources, the Delhi Police Special Cell has allegedly found that the two have some connection with a Whatsapp group called ‘ Delhi Protest Support Group’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Umar Khalid Rahul Roy Saba Dewan Delhi Riots
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp