Eminent figures condemn arrest of ex-JNU leader Umar Khalid

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prominent personalities such as Yogendra Yadav, Brindra Karat, Jignesh Mewani, Harsh Mander, Nandini Sundar, Jayati Ghosh condemned the arrest of Umar Khalid. TM Krishna, Swara Bhaskar, Arundhati Roy, Ramachandra Guha and Prashant Bhusan are among others who also condemned the arrest.

JNU Student Union (JNUSU) and Bhagat Ambedkar Student Organisation, meanwhile, started an online protest in support of Khalid demanding his freedom and scrapping of the UAPA.

“We have no doubt in saying that this investigation is not about the violence took place in February, but on the completely, peaceful and democratic protests across the country against the unconstitutional CAA,” the personalities said in a letter.

The repeated attempts by the police to implicate him in a number of fictitious cases of conspiracy for the Delhi violence are part of a brazen attempt to try to suppress his voice of dissent, they said.