New Normal at Tamra

Angela Paljor

Eating out has changed drastically post lockdown, a point I noted when for the first time in five months, I stepped out to lunch at Tamra, Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel. The hygiene protocols start at the entrance to the hotel with a quick sanitisation of your hands, thermal checks and bag scan. Once again, before you enter the restaurant you have to sanitise your hands and only then can you proceed to your table – placed two meters away from other tables.

Executive Chef Sahil Arora

A digital dining menu awaits you at your table and you start off by scanning the QR code. A hand sanitiser dispenser and paper bags to dispose your used masks are also placed on the table. The cutlery and napkin are properly tucked in a paper bag. Additional paperwork is done, filling in your details and health specifics. After these requirements, the staff armed with masks and gloves are ready to take your order from a safe distance.

Waiting on my table was Rahul Singh, who appeared quite accustomed to the new normal. To quench Delhi’s heat, I ordered a glass of Chocolate Bliss smoothie that served the goodness of banana, cocoa powder, chia seeds, date and coconut milk. It was not that sweet as expected, but quite delicate on your taste buds. The Asparagus Veloute Soup that followed was heavenly with thin asparagus ribbons adding texture and crème fraîche added the final touch.

I take a break from the pigging to catch up with Executive Chef Sahil Arora. “Our promise ‘Shangri-La Cares’ comes straight from the heart,” he tells me, adding, “The cooking in the kitchens continues with the latest health guidelines from local authorities and WHO along with the Shangri-La food safety management system. Colleagues are equipped with personal protective equipment and follow social distancing norms while preparing food for guests.”

All set for the appetiser, I had a prawn and lamb dimsums. Both these dishes were perfectly cooked and melted in the mouth. Next, was the non-veg kebab platter with Punjabi Murgh Tikka, chicken marinated in hung yoghurt, chilli and lemon, and cooked in a clay oven. The Nizami Seekh had skewered minced lamb flavoured with mint, my personal favourite.

For the mains, I opted for Veg Thai Curry with steamed rice. The curry was creamy with the abundance of vegetables, from baby corn to mushrooms and broccoli, all executed with panache. Ending the lunch at a sweet note, I chose for Tamra Chocolate with Orange Blossom Caramel Syrup. A must try!

COVID protocols:

To create an environment of trust and safety, restaurants and bars are abiding by the following guidelines:

Temperature-checks on arrival.

Guests are recommended to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Safety amenities are made available at convenient locations.

Contactless payment options are available.

Contactless digital dining menus.

Enhanced sanitisation programme with a focus on high-touch and high-traffic areas.

Enabling safe distancing practices by reducing allowable capacities, increasing distance. between furniture, limiting party sizes per table, and maintaining safe physical distance.

Reinforced food safety standards and new table service protocols.

Staff required to wear masks and other necessary personal protective equipment when necessary.

Staff given comprehensive training on new safety and hygiene standards.