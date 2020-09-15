STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition targets govt during assembly session over COVID mismanagement

The LoP asked if the government hospital infrastructure is so robust, why did Health Minister Satyendar Jain, got his treatment in a private hospital. 

Published: 15th September 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Pawan Sharma undergoes Covid-19 testing at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi on Monday ahead of the one-day assembly session | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri on Monday slammed the government for failure in controlling the pandemic. It was not for the timely intervention from the Central government, mainly Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the situation in the national capital would have slipped into total chaos, said Bidhuri. 

Reminding the Aam Aadmi Party about the stinging remarks made by the Supreme Court at the peak of the pandemic, Bidhuri said they should praise the Centre rather than take all the credit.“AAP MLAs, praising the ‘Delhi Model’, should not forget what the Supreme Court hads said. The apex court had said that the condition of patients in city’s hospitals was worse than animals and that these hospitals have become torture camps,” he said.

The LoP asked if the government hospital infrastructure is so robust, why did Health Minister Satyendar Jain, got his treatment in a private hospital. Jain replied said that he was in need of plasma therapy which was not available in in government hospitals at the time and he was shifted to a private hospital after pressure from his family and CM, despite his opposition. 

BJP leader Vijendra Gupta also slammed the AAP government for differentiating between ‘outsiders’ and ‘insiders’ in Covid treatment. He also alleged that the government has completely failed in creating enough awareness about the pandemic and so cases are rising once again. BJP also asked the government to increase the session for four more days so all MLAs can raise issues releated to their constituencies.

