STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Unpaid for three months, nurses in Delhi begin daily agitation

Unpaid for three months, the nurses of the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in north Delhi have started an agitation from Monday onwards, for two hours every day.

Published: 15th September 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Unpaid for three months, the nurses of the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in north Delhi have started an agitation from Monday onwards, for two hours every day. The hospital which falls under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has got 138 nursing staff— with 30 of them working on contract while 108 are permanent employees.

“The salary issue began six years ago. In the tussle between BJP and AAP, the employees are the worst affected. The administration does not care for us. Our salaries for the month of June, July and August are pending and therefore we decided to go for the agitation. Apart from emergency services, we won’t perform our duties from 10 am to 12 pm,” said Babu Lal Sharma, the Nursing Union president.

This is not the first time that the staff have to demand for timely payment of their dues. The staff had protested against the delay in salary a few months ago also. “Last time, in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the administration had given us a month’s salary and we were told to join back duty. The doctors also faced the same situation, but they could approach the high court and get their dues... we cannot afford to go to court,” he added.

The MCD staff have been facing the issue of timely payment of salary for a long time now. The doctors from the Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Gandhi have been frequently raising the matter. 

“The MCDs have ruined our lives, our families...they don’t have the slightest knowledge how the staff are living. The top staff are in a comfortable position and they don’t care about us,” noted Babulal.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nurses Kasturba Gandhi Hospital nurses strike
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp