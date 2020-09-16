STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DCPCR launches nutrition helpline for children and their mothers

Published: 16th September 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To plug loopholes in the integrated children welfare system, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Tuesday launched the city’s first-ever helpline targeted for nutrition, immunisation doses and help mothers receive timely benefits among others from the government.

According to Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, the helpline aims to ensure that all children under six years of age are provided with nutritional supplements and regular immunisation doses and all pregnant and lactating mothers receive maternity benefits.

The minister also committed to reducing malnutrition by half in two years. “Many schemes are being run by the government for pregnant women and the welfare of children from 0-6 years, but the major problem arises when these schemes are not able to reach beneficiaries in time.

If we can overcome these barriers, many women and children can be saved from severe health issues,” said Gautam. Chairman of the DCPCR, Anurag Kundu, this helpline wil l be effective in resolving many issues being faced by the government. “World Bank, in its report, in 2005, highlighted multiple operational challenges, loopholes in proper implementation and weak monitoring and evaluation, resulting in the ineffectiveness of Integrated Child Development Scheme.

This helpline is the need of the hour and aims to bridge the gap between policy intention and policy implementation” said Kundu during the launch of helpline. Last month, DCPCR constituted ‘Vidhan Sabha Monitoring Committees’ in all assembly constituencies of Delhi.

These committees will be responsibile for raising awareness about this helpline to the economically backward section of Delhi. The network of ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers will also be used to spread the word. Anyone who requires help can call 011-41193903 which will be operational round the clock.

