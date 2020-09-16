Menstrual woes among healthcare workers on COVID-19 duty rise 

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: While healthcare workers continue to put in their best efforts, working extra hours to save lives amid the pandemic, many are simultaneously facing health hazards themselves. Owing to tremendous work pressure, exhausting working hours and spending long hours in PPE Kits, female healthcare workers have now started facing problems related to PCOS/PCOD and menstrual problems.

According to experts and gynaecologists, multiple female doctors, nurses and other staffers are at higher risk of facing hormonal issues. “Working conditions are unhygienic and PPE equipment doesn’t allow the individuals to change easily so as to maintain menstrual health and hygiene. It is a professional demand to be in these suits and using a washroom is also not permitted while these are on.

As a result, women bleed in their PPE which is uncomfortable and disturbing and can affect the professional commitment which may also result in absenteeism from the duty,” said Dr Ruchi Malhotra, senior IVF consultant at Fertile Solutions IVF Centre. Dr Jayasree Sundar, director, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital said that most female HCWs have been affected with period irregularity owing to difficult working hours. “Apart from work, it is also difficult for them to have food on time... Majority of them are facing menstrual complications,” she added.

“Women who already have PCOD are more susceptible to Covid-19 because of obesity and may be at a diabetic or pre-diabetic state. One needs to lead a healthy lifestyle which includes a healthy diet with more fibre and vegetables. Carbohydrates should be avoided. Physical activities can help with managing the disease,” stated Dr Ruchi. However, according to Dr Shishta Nadda Basu, head of department, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, overall, there has not been a spike in PCOD or PCOS cases. Rather they have gone down.

“A factor may be that women are avoiding coming to hospitals. However, a good part of this lockdown was maintaining a healthy diet. Since women mostly consumed homemade meals, many succeeded in controlling PCOS. Many got time to engage in physical exercises as well,” she stated.

