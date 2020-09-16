‘OTT has a large audience base’

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

After playing Shama Parveen in Gangs Of Wasseypur, actor Anuritta K Jha now plays Kavita, a widow, in Aashram streaming on MX Player. The nine-episode series directed by Prakash Jha has Bobby Deol enacting the role of a minister under suspicion of misleading his followers.

Born in Bihar to professors of economics, Anuritta completed her education from Pilani in Rajasthan and after spending a year in Delhi, left for the City of Dreams – Mumbai. Other than Gangs..., she has done movies like Jugni and Baraat Company (released in 2016 and 2017 respectively) and also produced a short film Holikadahen in 2018. For a brief while she also did modelling for brands like Himalaya, Fab India, Nokia, to name a few; she also won the Channel V Get Gorgeous competition in 2006. Excerpts:

Tell us about your role in Aashram.

Kavita is like ‘time’ who silently observes everything and everyone around because it doesn’t have a say of its own. So many families give up on their daughters just because they are widows. Kavita, for me, is a reflection of a girl who has to endure the burden of life forced on her by circumstances and family. And how she wants to break free but has nowhere to go but she still finds hope in helping others at the Aashram.

How did you land up a role in Gangs of Wasseypur?

I met Anurag (Kashyap) sir at a party after a talk show hosted by Sudhir Mishra. I congratulated him for the success of Dev D and introduced myself to which he said that I didn’t look a bit Bihari as I was dressed like a glamorous model. He was then writing Gangs of Wasseypur. He called me for an audition and I got selected for the character of Shama Parveen.

When was the first time that you thought about making a career in cinema?

All I wanted to be was a successful model but then TV commercials started coming my way and I went for them. Then a few close friends suggested I try my hand at acting so I auditioned for Gangs... and got cast as Shama Parveen. That set the ball rolling. My parents were initially worried about my being in this line with but soon realised how much I loved doing it. Ever since, they have been very supportive. In fact, they are my biggest fans today.

Modelling vs OTT vs movies. Your favourite and why?

I’m done with modelling. Movies or OTT depends on my character and the director I’m working with. But as much as we all love to be a part of movies, we can’t deny that OTT has a larger audience base today. As my last two films were not commercially successful, they never reached the audiences but as everyone has a mobile phone, web series can be watched anywhere, anyplace. I think that makes it more successful.

Tell us about your stay in Delhi? And is it Delhi or Mumbai which is your favourite?

I have fond memories of Delhi for the one year I spent there. I miss the winters and Dilli ki famous chaat. I have many friends there, and I love to visit the city as and when schedule permits. I love Mumbai, but the city has become so much polluted and crammed. I feel people should take more responsibility of their surroundings.

Any upcoming projects.

One web series and three films are in the pipeline, along with one national award-winning Maithili film.’

Other than acting.

Cycling and writing