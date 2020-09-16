STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Our Delhi riots probe guided by facts and evidence not reputations: Top cop

SN Shrivastava said there are several entities who have their reasons to weave a "web of deception" and push a "false narrative of bias and insensitivity" on the part of the police.

Published: 16th September 2020 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots: Shops of Muslims in Hindu-dominated area vandalized (Credits: Sana Shakil/EPS)

Violent communal clashes were witnessed in Delhi in February 2020 in the backdrop of anti-CAA protests. (File |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava Tuesday said the force is serving its oath and the Constitution with conviction and integrity, asserting its investigations in criminal cases are guided by facts and evidence not by reputations and personalities.

Responding to former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro's recent letter in which he had questioned the police's investigation in the Delhi riots, Shrivastava said there are several entities who have their reasons to weave a "web of deception" and push a "false narrative of bias and insensitivity" on the part of the police.

"The Delhi Police is serving the oath and the Constitution with conviction, integrity and sensitivity, without fear of any self-proclaimed 'true patriots' or favour towards any class, creed or community," Shrivastava said in an e-mail reply to Riberio.

The Delhi Police Commissioner said the force has so far arrested 1,571 people in connection with the riots without differentiating on the basis of caste or religion, and they are almost equally distributed among both the communities.

The police investigations in criminal cases are guided by facts and evidence, not by reputations and personalities, he said.

Shrivastava said Ribeiro in his letter has correctly mentioned registration of 751 FIRs into the northeast riots, adding the very fact of registering of such a large number of FIRs signals the Delhi Police's intention of a fair dealing.

"While we do not differentiate a complainant on the basis of caste or religion, it may be mentioned solely for the purpose of clearing any doubt in the minds of people questioning our probe, that more than 410 FIRs were registered on the complaints of minority community," Shrivastava said.

ALSO READ | Delhi riots: Court sends ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid to 10-day police custody

The other community accounted for over 190 FIRs, he said, adding the remaining were registered on the basis of Daily Diary entries.

"It is best that the criminal justice system, with its inherent checks and balances may be allowed to work, lest lending one's name inadvertently imparts a false aura of credibility and authenticity to these concocted and motivated stories," he said.

Also, anybody aggrieved with the investigation can always seek judicial remedies, he said.

The Delhi Police has examined a large majority of persons who either have a role in the northeast Delhi riots or have information that will help arrive at the truth, Shrivastava said, adding the police have questioned persons without regard to their religion and party affiliation.

"It has collected documentary evidence, including scientific evidence, to support its case. The specific details, understandably, cannot be shared at this stage," he said.

"Chargesheets in many cases have been filed while investigation is continuing in many others. The above details have been given to dispel any impression that one may harbour," he said.

Ribeiro, a former Mumbai Police chief, has been among a select group of eminent citizens who have been raising various issues concerning law and justice.

"As a career police officer who has held numerous responsible positions, you (Ribeiro) are aware of the false perceptions that are often created by interested groups," Shrivastava added.

On Monday, Shrivastava had said a charge sheet will be filed by Thursday in connection with a conspiracy case in the northeast Delhi riots as the force is approaching towards the final league of investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha had also said the riots were result of a "planned conspiracy" because during the investigation, the police found a common pattern the anti-CAA protesters followed: block the road traffic.

"It was the first indicator that there was a conspiracy due to which it all started," he had said.

The Police chief had also said the some people with "good social media presence" were trying to "take away the sheen from the investigation".

"As we are approaching towards the final end of investigation, Umar Khalid (former JNU student) has also been arrested. So, there is more and more sort of a cry, especially in the social media and also on the TV channels. (They) are trying to take away the sheen from the investigation."

"You know that people whom we are investigating, many (of them) have a very good social media presence," the Commissioner had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Riots Delhi Police
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp