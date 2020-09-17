‘Delhi Police act like BJP’s frontal outfit’: AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday alleged that the CBI, ED as well as the Delhi Police are acting like “frontal organisations” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their investigations into the northeast Delhi riots are highly doubtful.

Bhardwaj also blamed BJP leaders for the February violence in which more than 50 people had died.

“The central leadership of the BJP is responsible for the Delhi riots. The Delhi Police, ED, CBI and other investigative agencies under the central government are the wings of BJP — like a party has women wing, a youth wing,” the AAP MLA said.

On Tuesday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, too, raised questions about the names being revealed by the Delhi Police for organising the riots. The reaction came a day after it was revealed that the police have named politicians Yogendra Yadav and Sitaram Yechury in its charge sheet, which also has the name of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid.

“The BJP is responsible for the riots in Delhi. I have said this on numerous occasions inside Parliament and the street and stand by this statement. BJP leaders behind this should be arrested said,” Singh said.

The Delhi Police is controlled by the BJP now, there is a question of a free and fair investigation by them, Singh added. The Delhi government had earlier clashed with the Centre over the team of public prosecutors that should be appointed to pursue the cases related to the riots.