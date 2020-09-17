STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Assembly’s Minorities Committee to seek cops’ reply on not giving FIR copies

Published: 17th September 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

More than 50 people died in the northeast Delhi riots in February (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Assembly’s Minorities Committee on Wednesday said it will seek clarification from the Delhi Police on why it is refusing to provide the copies of FIRs registered in cases related to the northeast Delhi riots.

At a meeting, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is the committee’s chairman, has instructed the Delhi government’s home secretary to seek clarifications from the police on the issue, the panel said in a statement.

“The most important matter at the meeting was the issue of not providing the copies of FIRs by the Delhi Police to the committee. Amanatullah Khan instructed the home secretary that he would ask the police in this regard,” the statement said.

While questioning the role of the Delhi Police, the committee also said five FIRs in the riots have been registered by creating similar stories targeting one community. Khan also ordered that 160 cases be reconsidered for providing compensation to the victims of the riots. 

“Our effort is to take action against the rioters and those who are suffering should get justice. The Delhi Police should also do justice to the riot victims by doing a free and fair investigation, and not act with discrimination,” said Khan.

Six more accused to be charge-sheeted soon 

New Delhi: Six more persons will soon be charge-sheeted in connection with the February riots, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday as it filed in a city court a chargesheet on the “larger conspiracy” behind the communal violence in the northeast parts of the national capital. 

