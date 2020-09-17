STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DU: Full three-day window for undergraduate students

The decision was taken considering delayed results of different boards this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 17th September 2020 08:28 AM

This is for the time the entire DU admission process will be held online (Photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi University has decided to provide students with a wider window of full three days period for updating their portfolio such as certificates, degrees and other relevant documents for various undergraduate (UG) courses. 

The decision was taken considering delayed results of different boards this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The university has already opened the application correction window on du.ac.in from September 12.

This is for the time the entire DU admission process will be held online. This means students won’t have to visit colleges for the admissions. Different DU colleges will facilitate online admission slips and the charges applied would have to be submitted online as well.

Till the last academic year, students were supposed to get their admissions done between 9 am and 1 pm in a three-day period after the release of each cut-off list. In five hours, the students had to get their documents checked, verified and pay the fees to get admission in a college.

“This year we are going completely online with the admission procedure and it is completely student-friendly. The DU is a central university and students from across the country take admission here. Many places in the country don’t have good internet connectivity. Thus, we have decided to open the online portal for full three days, so that a student can smoothly get their admission done,” said Shobha Bagayi, Dean, admissions. 

“For instance, if the online admission process begins today at 10 am, it will be open for three days till 5 pm of the last day. The applicant will get enough time to fill up the form and select the college of his/her choice,” added Bagayi.

With the St Stephen’s College pegging its highest cut-off at 99.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics, Delhi University officials on Wednesday said cut-offs are going to be higher than last year as a large number of students have scored above 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 exams this year. The university has received a maximum of 2,85,128 applications from CBSE Board students. St Stephen’s College released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses on Tuesday night.

St Stephen’s releases its first cut-off list 
St Stephen’s College has released its first cut-off list for UG courses, with the highest cut-off being announced at 99.25% for BA (Hons) Economics for students coming from commerce background. This year’s cut-offs are higher than last year. The cut-off for humanities at 98.75% and 98% for science stream 
students. 

