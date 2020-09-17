STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manish Sisodia accuses DU colleges of not paying teachers’ salaries

Delhi University teachers have alleged non-payment of salaries to employees of 12 varsity colleges fully funded by the Delhi government for the last five months.

Published: 17th September 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said colleges under the University of Delhi are not paying salaries to their employees, including teachers, despite no money deficit, alleging that some colleges were spending “money in donations worth lakhs” rather than compensating their teachers.

Sisodia, who is also the Deputy CM, gave details of the audit of these colleges after receiving the initial observation report from the auditors on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the teachers began a three-day strike called by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA). “The Delhi government has provided enough funds to these colleges for paying the salaries, but in the initial report, the auditors have found that the funds are being directed elsewhere, rather than paying salaries to the teachers.

The Delhi government has provided sufficient funds to the colleges under the pattern of assistance,” Sisodia said in a virtual conference. “The salary grant paid by Delhi government to Keshav Mahavidyalaya was `10.92 crore in 2014-15 and last year, the government paid `27.9 crore. Within five years, their salary grants have almost tripled. Even after receiving so much amount, they are not paying salaries to their teachers,” added Sisodia.

Indian National Teachers’ Congress (INTEC), in return, alleged that the friction started when the executive council rejected the members nominated by the government because they were corrupt. “The INTEC strongly condemns the statement of the education minister alleging charges of politics and corruption against 12 colleges of Delhi University. The executive council had the power to reject the names sent by the Delhi government,” it said in a statement.

“This is diversion tactics of the Delhi government and release of salaries must not be linked to other issues. Monthly expenditure statement is submitted by every college and then only, grants are released by the government. We are not against any kind of audit, but in no case, teachers should suffer,” said Pankaj Garg, convenor, of INTEC. Some of the colleges funded by the Delhi government are Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, among others.

