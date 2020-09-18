STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

206 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Noida

Noida in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded 205 new Covid-19 patients and the district’s infection tally reached 10,908, official data showed.

Published: 18th September 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

sprayig

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Noida in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded 205 new Covid-19 patients and the district’s infection tally reached 10,908, official data showed. The number of active cases rose to 2,004 from 1,966 on Wednesday and 1,928 on Tuesday, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 165 more patients got discharged during the period and the total number of recoveries in the district reached 8,856, the official data showed. The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates —  0.44 per cent —  in the state, it showed.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate remained at 81.18 per cent, the same as Wednesday. It was 81.14 per cent on Tuesday, 80.38 per cent on Monday and 79.82 per cent on Sunday, as per the statistics.Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks eights among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 29th in death toll, according to the official figures.                        

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCR Noida Coronavirus Noida coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp