64 per cent parents prefer online learning

The survey was conducted in July and August where 3,600 parents and an equal number of children aged between 7-17 years participated.

Published: 18th September 2020 09:14 AM

online class
By Express News Service

According to Kids Under COVID, a research survey done by online edutainment company SP Robotic Works, 81 per cent parents in Delhi are unwilling to send their wards to school immediately post lockdown, even if that entails repeating an academic year.

Sneha Priya, Co-founder and CEO, SP Robotic Works, says, “The purpose of the survey is to help us understand if any kids need any help and, through the collective answer from thousands of kids and parents, highlight areas that need attention.”

Safety, topmost priority
Almost 64 per cent parents in Delhi prefer online learning for their children. “The salaried guardians
are the most protective, with only 17 per cent willing to send their children to school on reopening
as against 30 per cent self-employed and 56 per cent freelance workers,” adds Priya.

Online dilemma
Almost two-thirds of children prefer to learn in the classroom. However, about 41 per cent parents say their children spent double the amount of time on their screens during the lockdown period, but have also learnt new things. Also, 37 per cent children are eating less junk food than before.

Mental health
“About 13 per cent kids having irregular pattern of sleeping. While children with siblings have managed to stay less impacted. The fear of pandemic has affected 40 per cent of the children surveyed, causing unaddressed anxiety issues,” adds Priya.

