All schools in Delhi will remain closed till October 5, relief for parents and kids

While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of 'Unlock 4' since June 8, educational institutions continue to be closed.

Published: 18th September 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to parents and students, the Delhi Government on Friday announced all schools in the national capital would remain closed till October 5. Online classes and teaching learning activities, however, will continue as usual.

There was earlier unease among the parents, especially whose children are enrolled in the un-aided schools as these schools issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and started preparation to reopen schools on September 21 patially for class 9-12.

“The online classes and teaching learning activities will continue as usual and Heads of Schools (HoS) are authorized to call teachers/ staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes, teaching learning activities and any other work,” read the circular issued by government.

Earlier, the government had said it would allow senior students to come to schools if they need any guidance from their teachers. But now, it has made clear that there will be no partial reopening of the schools, irrespective of the class.

While several restrictions have been eased since June 8, educational institutions continue to be closed. The government has announced four phases of the ‘Unlock’ so far and in the guidelines for the latest phase, the home ministry has said schools will continue to remain closed till September 30.

