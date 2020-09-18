STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leaders distribute oximeters, sanitary pads to mark PM’s birthday 

The party has organised a week-long programme, ‘Sewa Saptah’, to celebrate Modi’s birthday. The programme will conclude on Sunday.

Published: 18th September 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 08:22 AM

Members of Hindu Sena celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday in Delhi | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 70 on Thursday, BJP leaders in Delhi distributed sports equipment, wheelchairs, shoes, sanitary pads and oximeters to the needy to mark the occasion.

The party has organised a week-long programme, ‘Sewa Saptah’, to celebrate Modi’s birthday. The programme will conclude on Sunday. BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda participated in the party’s ‘Sewa Saptah’ programme in Chandni Chowk and distributed oximetres, wheelchairs, hearing aids, and pushcarts to the needy people in the area.

Under the aegis of Seva Rasoi, an initiative by BJP leaders Virender Sachdeva, Rajiv Kohli and Vijender Dhama, 70 children from Chak Chilla village were given sports equipment, including cricket kits, footballs, and volleyballs.

