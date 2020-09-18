Drug awareness drive for Delhi schoolkids goes online

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The project for screening and awareness against drug or substance abuse among schoolchildren has moved online in view of closure of schools due to Covid-19, according to Delhi government officials.

In the first phase of project Samagra Sikhsha, conducted in collaboration with AIIMS’ National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC), a baseline survey will be carried out, whereas in the phase two resource materials will be developed for awareness among parents and community regarding substance abuse.

All the counselors have been associated with head of schools and are asked to send audio recordings, online links to students and parents. This is for classes 8 and above. The analysing the responses, project will move on to the next phase of proper screening — all online.

As per the circular issued by the government, the counselors will be sending instructions through audio and video recordings to students to fill the Google form along with link. The parents will be then called up to get the consent. This will continue till November.

A senior government official said that the feasibility of the same was assessed by conducting two pilot assessments in schools. An offline or face-to face component will be added once schools reopen. To ensure smooth conduct of survey for students who do not have online access, the class teachers of each class shall with Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGCs) will provide details of students to Samagra Sikhsha project headquarters.

Each EVGCs will be part of the class WhatsApp group formed by them to facilitate the online screening and counseling process to students and parents.