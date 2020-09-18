STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local bodies to finalise charging points for EVs within two weeks

To expedite the electric vehicle policy implementation, the Delhi government on Thursday met local body representatives, giving them two weeks to find locations for charging points.

Published: 18th September 2020

Electric cars at the charging point (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To expedite the electric vehicle policy implementation, the Delhi government on Thursday met local body representatives, giving them two weeks to find locations for charging points. The meeting was facilitated by Delhi government’s think tank Dialogue and Development Commission.

It has directed government agencies such as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation and the transport department to identify concessional locations within their jurisdictions for setting up public charging stations. 

All the agencies have been put together and named as the ‘Charging Infrastructure Working Group’. Under the Electric Vehicle Policy of the AAP, the government plans to set up 200 charging stations. Given the multiplicity of agencies, the task of devising and implementing a coordinated strategy for setting up charging infrastructure in Delhi has been entrusted to this working group.

The Delhi EV Policy 2020 was notified last month by the transport department. It emphasises accelerated rollout of public charging infrastructure as a key enabler in rapid adoption of EVs in Delhi.  According to officials, the three Discoms, EESL, DMRC, Delhi Transco and the civic bodies New Delhi Municipal Council, East MCD and North MCD gave a detailed presentation of their proposals for rapidly augmenting the public and private charging infrastructure in the city.

As per the plan local bodies will take the lead in identifying locations at each parking lot under their jurisdiction for developing slow-charging stations which would keep the cost low. Once this mapping exercise is completed, Delhi Transco Limited will implement a coordinated plan for setting up 200 charging stations. This facilities will also be established in as malls, office complexes.

