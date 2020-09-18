Sanjay Singh alleges corruption in medical equipment purchase in UP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha member and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that there was “corruption” in the purchase of medical equipment for Covid-19 management by the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Interacting with reporters outside Parliament, he claimed, this is happening in “a large number of districts” in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and spokesperson also raised this matter in the Rajya Sabha, which is the upper house of the Parliament of India, alleging

widespread corruption in the purchase of various Covid-19 related essential equipment by the UP government.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Sudhanshu Trivedi countered Singh’s allegation and rejected the charge made by Singh. Outside Parliament, Singh told reporters, “In Uttar Pradesh, deals are being brokered when people are dying due to the raging pandemic. Oximeters, thermometers, and other medical equipment are being bought at exorbitant rates, with commission involved.

There is rampant widespread corruption involved,” the AAP leader alleged. “This matter should be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and those involved should be arrested and sent behind bars,” Singh further added. “This is a ‘Corona scam’. It is shameful that the Bharatiya Janta Party-led government in the state of Uttar Praesh is doing this,” Singh alleged.