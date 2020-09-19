STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

500 extra ICU beds for COVID-19 patients added across private hospitals: Satyendar Jain

Last week an order was issued that 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals here are to be reserved for COVID-19 patients, Jain had earlier said.

Published: 19th September 2020 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said over 500 extra ICU beds are now available for COVID-19 patients after an order was issued recently to several private hospitals to earmark designated percentage of those beds for the purpose.

Last week an order was issued that 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals here are to be reserved for COVID-19 patients, Jain had earlier said.

"As per the Corona app, over 500 extra ICU beds are now available for COVID-19 patients," he told reporters on Friday.

Delhi recorded 4,432 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the tally in the city mounted to over 2.34 lakh, authorities said.

The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 31,721 from 30,914 the previous day, as per the Delhi government's bulletin.

According to the Thursday bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 7.38 per cent and the death rate stood at 0.68 per cent based on data of the last 10 days, the minister said.

"It is good that death rate is less than 1 per cent lately, it used to above 3.5-4 per cent for a month earlier," Jain said.

Interacting with reporters, he reiterated that reports of the sero-prevalance survey conducted in the first week of September will be first put before the high court.

Cases of COVID-19 in the city will show a rise in the next ten days, as testing capacity has been quadrupled, Jain had had earlier said, while asserting that plan is to contain spread of infection in the long-run through effective isolation.

"The situation as of now is fine," Jain said on Friday.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 62,669 (4,263) on September 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp