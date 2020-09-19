Adopt low-performing schools: DoE to officers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Witnessing not so good results in the academic year 2019-2020, Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed its officers to adopt ‘low performing schools’ and become their mentors for betters results for the session 2020-2021.

On the basis of analysis of class X CBSE result for session 2019-20, the Education Department has identified about 73 low performing government schools across the city. Of the total, 50 are schools run in evening shift and remaining are morning and general shift schools.

“All the concerned officers of Directorate are requested to adopt the allotted schools for monitoring the academic performance during the session 2020-21. Mentors are expected to visit the respective schools at least once in a fortnight and submit the inspection report to the inspection branch of directorate,” read the circular issued by DoE.

Besides, all the District Deputy Director Education (DDE) will also visit two schools in a week under their jurisdiction and submit the report to the DoE. The Action Taken Report is to be submitted by the Heads of Schools (HoS) along with supporting Documents to the Inspection Branch after due verification by DDE Zone and Counter signed by DDE District, read the circular. Meanwhile, Delhi government said all schools will remain closed until October 5.