'Ayodhya ki Ramleela' to be available virtually in 14 languages

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ‘Ayodhya ki Ramleela’, in which BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan are to participate, will be available virtually in 14 regional languages, including Urdu and Bhojpuri, its organisers said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who will be portraying the role of Angad – a member of the monkey army, on Friday said that the organising committee is also considering to telecast the recording of the play in different languages for viewers who would miss live telecast.

Besides Tiwari and Kishan, famous film and television actors including Vindu Dara Singh (Hanuman), Ritu Shivpuri (Kaikeyi), Asrani (Narad) Shahbaz Khan (Ravana), Rakesh Bedi (Vibhishan), Rakesh Puri (Nishadraj), Raza Murad (Ahiravana) and Avatar Gill (Janak) will be participating. Kishan will reprise the role of Bharat, said the organisers of Ayodhya Ki Ramleela’.

Speaking at a press conference, Tiwari said that there was ‘great joy’ among the people in the country over construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which had inspired all of us to organise a grand Ramleela show at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

“A significant feature of ‘Ayodhya Ki Ramleela’ is that it will be available in virtual form in 14 different languages including Bhojpuri, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, English among others,” Tiwari said. The Ramleela will be staged at Lakshaman Qila located on the bank of Saryu river in Ayodhya, a few kilometre from the site where Ram Temple is being constructed, Tiwari added.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, limited number of spectators will be in attendance to witness the 9-day gala event, which is set to begin from October 17. The programme will be broadcast for a larger audience through cable TV network, Youtube channels and other social media platforms, informed Neelkant Bakshi, chief media advisor of the organising committee.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma is the chief patron of the committee. The Ramleela is being held jointly by two organisations, “Meri Maa Foundation” and “Ram Ki Ramleela” and members of different organisations, which would hold dramatic presentation of life story of Ram. Bakshi said that subtitles in 14 languages will be used to reach out to a larger audience across the country. “Efforts are also underway to arrange dubbing artists to record dialogues in some languages such as Urdu and Bhojpuri,” he said.