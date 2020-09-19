Campaign for moms-to-be

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prega News, the 10-year-old home pregnancy test kit brand, has rolled out its digital campaign #PregaMoment.

Prega News, the 10-year-old home pregnancy test kit brand, has rolled out its digital campaign #PregaMoment. “The brand has witnessed over 20 per cent spike in its usage during the lockdown, making it the preferred choice for women to check pregnancy status in the comfort of their home.

The campaign has shared some special moments by its users, and shows how each woman has a different story to tell about the time they received the news of their pregnancy,” adds Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma.

According to UNICEF, an estimated 116 million babies will be born worldwide during the pandemic, and the highest number of births will happen in India – approximately 20.1 million babies. Prega News has a market share of 80 per cent.

“We want to cheer up couples and capture a gamut of emotions to express the best ‘good news’. All mothers can visit the site preganews.com and share their unique #Prega- Moment stories.

The two-monthlong campaign will run on TV and digital platforms of Prega News.” The campaign film will be released across India in Hindi and Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, and Kannada. Conceptualised by ADK Fortune, the campaign has been executed by the advertising agency Havas Worldwide.

All mothers can visit the site preganews.com and share their unique #PregaMoment stories about the time they received the news of their pregnancy. The twomonth- long campaign will run on Prega News' TV and digital platforms

