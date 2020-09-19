Covid: BJP leaders want political events halted

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: With many party leaders contracting coronavirus disease, demand to suspend political events for sometime is growing within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Delhi. A section of the saffron party leaders want all activities — part of ‘Seva Saptah’, series of events planned to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, which was on September 17 and other programmes — to be put on hold until the Covid-19 positive cases in the national capital are brought under control.

Recently, several BJP leaders including state unit president Adesh Kumar Gupta, Lok Sabha members Parvesh Verma and Meenakshi Lekhi, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, councillors and office bearers of the local unit had tested positive for Covid-19.

A senior BJP functionary in Delhi said that given the rise in positive cases, the state leadership must take a decision to stop all political events till the situation is improved. “A couple of party workers have died because of coronavirus. The city is not going to polls in near future. So party functions can be postponed for the time being. Hence, it is not going to jeopardise our vote base,” said the leader.

As part of ‘Seva Saptah’ (from September 14 to September 20), the Delhi BJP is planning to organise 5,000 small and big events. It has planned several other events starting from September 25 to mark party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay birth anniversary. For Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, the party will organise programmes to promote PM’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self reliant India) and ‘vocal for local’ campaigns from September 25 to October 2.

Expressing concern over BJP leaders catching infection, another party functionary said that despite taking all the precautions at the functions, social distancing norms go for a toss, making attendees vulnerable.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, general secretary of Delhi BJP said that party leaders made every possible attempt to abide by the social distancing norms and follow guidelines formulated by the Central government, but in vain. Ghanendra Bhardwaj, spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi unit, said if number of participants could be restricted as per the to unlock guidelines with compliance of social distancing rules, political events are safe.

However, Delhi Congress vice president Abhishek Dutt supported the idea of halting the public meetings or demonstrations for a while. “At present, number of rapid antigen testing is higher and RT-PCR test rate is very low. If RT-PCR’s number is increased, positive cases will rise manifold. So, considering the situation in Delhi, we all should suspend political activities for some time,” he said. Recently, 17 persons including office staff and their family members living on Delhi BJP headquarters premises had also tested positive.