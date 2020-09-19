STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Covid: BJP leaders want political events halted

State unit prez, LS member Meenakshi Lekhi have already tested +ve.

Published: 19th September 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda after addressing ‘Seva Saptah’ programme on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi | PTI

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda after addressing ‘Seva Saptah’ programme on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi | PTI

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With many party leaders contracting coronavirus disease, demand to suspend political events for sometime is growing within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Delhi. A section of the saffron party leaders want all activities — part of ‘Seva Saptah’, series of events planned to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, which was on September 17 and other programmes — to be put on hold until the Covid-19 positive cases in the national capital are brought under control. 

Recently, several BJP leaders including state unit president Adesh Kumar Gupta, Lok Sabha members Parvesh Verma and Meenakshi Lekhi, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, councillors and office bearers of the local unit had tested positive for Covid-19. 

A senior BJP functionary in Delhi said that given the rise in positive cases, the state leadership must take a decision to stop all political events till the situation is improved. “A couple of party workers have died because of coronavirus. The city is not going to polls in near future. So party functions can be postponed for the time being. Hence, it is not going to jeopardise our vote base,” said the leader.

As part of ‘Seva Saptah’ (from September 14 to September 20), the Delhi BJP is planning to organise 5,000 small and big events. It has planned several other events starting from September 25 to mark party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay birth anniversary. For Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, the party will organise programmes to promote PM’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self reliant India) and ‘vocal for local’ campaigns from September 25 to October 2. 

Expressing concern over BJP leaders catching infection, another party functionary said that despite taking all the precautions at the functions, social distancing norms go for a toss,  making attendees vulnerable.
Kuljeet Singh Chahal, general secretary of Delhi BJP said that party leaders made every possible attempt to abide by the social distancing norms and follow guidelines formulated by the Central government, but in vain. Ghanendra Bhardwaj, spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi unit, said if number of participants could be restricted as per the to unlock guidelines with compliance of social distancing rules, political events are safe.

However, Delhi Congress vice president Abhishek Dutt supported the idea of halting the public meetings or demonstrations for a while. “At present, number of rapid antigen testing is higher and RT-PCR test rate is very low. If RT-PCR’s number is increased, positive cases will rise manifold. So, considering the situation in Delhi, we all should suspend political activities for some time,” he said. Recently, 17 persons including office staff and their family members living on Delhi BJP headquarters premises had also tested positive. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP coronavirus political events
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp