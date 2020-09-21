STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

55-year-old retired navy man shot dead in Delhi's Dwarka

The accused, Pradeep Khokar, parked his car outside a building and went to its parking area in ground-floor where Deshwal was sitting with his friend, a senior police officer said.

Published: 21st September 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

crime scene, police probe

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old retired navy personnel was shot dead allegedly by a man during a scuffle in west Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Sector 23 area of Dwarka Sunday night, they said.

The victim has been identified Balraj Deshwal, a retired navy personnel, police said.

The accused, Pradeep Khokar, parked his car outside a building and went to its parking area in ground-floor where Deshwal was sitting with his friend, a senior police officer said.

"Khokar began an altercation with Deshwal, which led to a scuffle and later he fired at the victim," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

A bullet hit Deshwal's mouth and he was declared brought dead at a hospital, police said.

Police said that the accused owed around Rs 5 lakh to Deshwal who was involved in real estate business.

Khokar is absconding and police are on the job to nab him, the DCP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi crime Dwarka navy man shot dead
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp