STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Daily COVID-19 fatalities in Delhi in the range of 30-40

Covid-19 cases have shown a surge since the beginning of this month with September 16 recording 4,473 cases, the highest single-day spike till date.

Published: 21st September 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Covid death, Kerala

Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The number of deaths from Covid-19 recorded daily in the national capital have hovered in the range of 30-40 from September 15-20, during which daily fresh cases were reported in excess of 4,000 on five days baring September 20, according to official data.

Covid-19 cases have shown a surge since the beginning of this month with September 16 recording 4,473 cases, the highest single-day spike till date. On that day, 33 fatalities were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,839, according to official figures shared by the Delhi health department.

The daily cases and daily death counts recorded from September 15-20 stood at: 4,263 (36 deaths); 4,473 (33); 4,432 (38); 4,127 (30); and 4,071 (38) and 3,812 (37) respectively, according to official data.

Delhi recorded 3,812 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as the tally in the city mounted to over 2.46 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 4,982.

According to the Sunday health department bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 7.27 per cent and the death rate stood at 0.77 per cent based on data of the last 10 days. The recovery rate was over 84 per cent, while the overall case fatality rate stood at 2.02 per cent. “It is good that the death rate is less than 1 per cent lately, it used to be above 3.5-4 per cent a month earlier,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

Cases of Covid-19 in the city will show a rise in the next ten days, as testing capacity has been quadrupled, Jain had said, while asserting that the plan was to contain the spread of infection in the long-run through effective isolation. From September 8 onwards, testing capacity has been significantly ramped up by the Delhi government with a record 62,669 tests conducted on September 15. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp