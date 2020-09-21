Daily COVID-19 fatalities in Delhi in the range of 30-40

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of deaths from Covid-19 recorded daily in the national capital have hovered in the range of 30-40 from September 15-20, during which daily fresh cases were reported in excess of 4,000 on five days baring September 20, according to official data.

Covid-19 cases have shown a surge since the beginning of this month with September 16 recording 4,473 cases, the highest single-day spike till date. On that day, 33 fatalities were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,839, according to official figures shared by the Delhi health department.

The daily cases and daily death counts recorded from September 15-20 stood at: 4,263 (36 deaths); 4,473 (33); 4,432 (38); 4,127 (30); and 4,071 (38) and 3,812 (37) respectively, according to official data.

Delhi recorded 3,812 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as the tally in the city mounted to over 2.46 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 4,982.

According to the Sunday health department bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 7.27 per cent and the death rate stood at 0.77 per cent based on data of the last 10 days. The recovery rate was over 84 per cent, while the overall case fatality rate stood at 2.02 per cent. “It is good that the death rate is less than 1 per cent lately, it used to be above 3.5-4 per cent a month earlier,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

Cases of Covid-19 in the city will show a rise in the next ten days, as testing capacity has been quadrupled, Jain had said, while asserting that the plan was to contain the spread of infection in the long-run through effective isolation. From September 8 onwards, testing capacity has been significantly ramped up by the Delhi government with a record 62,669 tests conducted on September 15.