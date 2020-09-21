Initiative to make way for young literati

By Express News Service

“It is essential to understand your readers and the style of your writing. For today’s children, it is imperative to write in a contemporary style and incorporate values in our writings. One should never underestimate their potential,” said Sudha Murthy. The Chairperson of Infosys Foundation and prolific writer in English and Kannada, was addressing children’s literature in India during a session on Promoting India’s Young Voices.

Organised by The National Book Trust on Saturday, the online session brought together eminent children’s writers, illustrators and child authors.

Acclaimed children’s author with more than 50 titles, Deepa Aggarwal said, “My journey of becoming a writer started with stories told by my mother and later developed in my school days, studying in a boarding school. I always try to think from the point of view of a child and take inspiration from real-life incidents as well as from my own children.” The young child authors aged between seven and 15 talked about their inspiration behind writing at such a young age, and their goals.

Stressing the importance of illustrations, Subir Roy, an international award-winning and legendary illustrator advised that it is vital to let children nurture their creative ideas. “Being original and honest with your art is very crucial to become an illustrator,” he added. He also stressed the importance of drawing a negative character correctly and not glorifying it with unnecessary details.

Speaking on the occasion, NBT Director Yuvraj Malik said that all young authors have the potential to win the Sahitya Akademi Award, the Booker Prize or any other prestigious literary award. “All they need is correct guidance and a platform to showcase their talent.” In the following session, child authors talked about their writings and inspirations.

Ayan Gogoi Gohain, a seven-year-old author from Assam, explained that nature, birds, and snow inspire him, while Sarah Rose, 10, loves reptiles and all ‘scary’ creatures. Ayaan Kapadia, 11, who shares his birthday with William Shakespeare and completed his first book in just three days, was also a part of the session, along with Akshat Gupta, 12, who is the youngest to hold the record of publishing maximum books in a year.