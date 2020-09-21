Raise spirits for immunity high

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

While all the rumours, and hopes, that liquor might prove an efficacious anti-Coronavirus agent may have been dashed, the re-flowing of alcohol at bars across the Capital can’t help alleviate our spirits.

And in case you were having any second thoughts of going out, bars and restaurants are fortifying both their F&B sections with ingredients chock-full of vitamins, anti-many bad things, and other feel-good properties.

Apart from the cornucopia of immunity-boosting foods (watch this space for more) on offer, since the resumption of liquor sales in Delhi’s restaurants and the reopening of its bars, brands are eager to highlight healthier beverage selections.

“With the novel Coronavirus having become a part of life now, a new socially-conscious generation has risen that sees the need to make changes in eating and drinking patterns and take safety into its own hands.

Laung Da Lashkara

at Daryaganj

We support this change and therefore promoting parts of our menu dedicated to using immunity-boosting ingredients to help everyone indulge in drinks that are healthy and safe,” says Mixologist Raj Negi of Plum by Bent Chair.

One of the cocktails concocted by the mixologists here is the Blueberry and Elderflower Spritzer, a balanced combination of flavours with a variety of immunity and health boosting ingredients like elderflower (rich in antioxidants and a great anti-viral), lime (a storehouse of vitamin C), Gin (much celebrated for the many herbs and botanicals that go into creating it) and tonic water (which contains quinine).

Finally, blueberries are rich in antioxidants and a great source to help boost your immunity. The story is much the same elsewhere.

“We, at Daryaganj, have always believed in serving drinks responsibly. Given the current scenario, it has become mandatory for all of us to become even more conscious of what we consume in food or drink,” says Amit Bagga of Daryaganj restaurants, who believes that homes, as well as restaurants, need to incorporate more healthy ingredients, which also boost our immunity.

For instance, “We have introduced a special immunity booster drink called Laung Da Lashkara, in which vodka is muddled along with green cardamom, shaken with clove extract and flavoured with orange juice, making it full of vitamins and anti-inflammatories.”

Kanishk Tuteja of Nukkad Cafe & Bar says the brand has introduced Watermelon Spritzer – a mix of watermelon juice, lime juice, mint and lemon wedge. Not only is watermelon rich in Vitamin C, like the lime but it also contains Arginine.” The latter is an amino acid which stimulates your immune system, helps with heart and circulatory disease, and also helps relieve muscle soreness.” A few glasses of red wine a week may still be sound medical advice, but these days a couple of cocktails may be a better bet.