Will COVID-19 ‘warriors’ get the same due after pandemic?

By Express News Service

In the Ramayana, Sita did the mistake of crossing the Laxman Rekha which resulted in her abduction. Today the perimeters of the colony and the home must not be breached in the times of Corona. None will be spared — be it the educated or illiterate, the urban or rural.

When the virus first struck, the initial shock and disbelief at the horrifying turn of events gave way to fear. It consumed us and snatched our sleep. We lapped up information both true and false, ready to do anything to escape its clutches.

Every single bit of news was avidly read and spread; every type of preventive measure adopted; every new remedy was discussed in detail. As the number of cases grew exponentially, fear gave way to apathy.

While cases are on the rise, many can do nothing but helplessly await our fate and get on with the living. But how long can one remain in isolation with empty bellies?

Viktor Frankl has explained this paradox in his book ‘Meaning of Life’ in which he has mentioned that man can get used to anything.

Like the wildebeest which sacrifices themselves to hungry crocodiles while migrating en masse to greener pastures, people began to venture out to earn livelihood though who would live to reap the fruit of their endeavour remains to be seen.

Who knew a few months back that masks would become the latest fashion accessory and new words like ‘social-distancing’, ‘work from home’, ‘the new normal’, ‘corona warriors’, would be suddenly added to our lexicon.

I belong to the battalion of ‘corona warriors’ also called by flattering names like ‘soldiers in white’ or ‘front liners’.

My head reels not only with the influx of patients with life-threatening coronavirus (threatening the lives of patient and doctor alike) but also by the sudden change in public opinion.

Are we the same people, they would hurt, hit, protest against, and even kill but a short while ago?

More importantly, will they continue to think as highly of us as they do now, once the pandemic is over? I shudder at the thought of the bitter truth.

Dr Amrinder Bajaj

MBBS MD Obs & Gynae (AIIMS), HOD MAX Multi-Specialty Hospital, Pitampura, Unit Head MAX Super Specialty Hospital Shalimar Bagh.