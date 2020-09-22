Allow Ramleela in Delhi, Leader of the Opposition Bidhuri requests Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday met Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy seeking permission for staging Ramleela in the national capital. Bidhuri was accompanied by the general secretary of Delhi Dharmik Sangh Ashok Goel Devraha. Bidhuri said that the feelings and faith of the people are associated with the Ramleela for years.

“This year, Shri Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Pujan has also been done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the construction work of Ram Temple has started. Therefore, Ramleela is even more special this year. Recently, several guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to which permission has been given to run various activities. Ramleela should also be allowed as per the safety norms to prevent infection of Covid-19,” he said. After the meeting, Devraha said that the minister had responded positively and assured that a decision will be taken at the earliest.

Earlier, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and organisers of various Ramleelas had met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with their demand to allow Ramleelas in the city. They had already given assurance to maintain social distancing norms and limiting attendance at the venues.