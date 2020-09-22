STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi officials to get data analytics training for better planning

The broad coverage of the program is data validation and visual analytical tools which will come in handy while doing graphical analysis for the data representation.

The Advanced Data Analysis Capacity Development Program for Delhi government officials will be a capacity development program that will run for one week.

The Advanced Data Analysis Capacity Development Program for Delhi government officials will be a capacity development program that will run for one week.

NEW DELHI: Officials from the Delhi government’s planning department will receive training in advanced methods of data analytics so they can come up with better and more robust policies. This is aimed at helping better implementation and proper expansion of various government schemes and police, the government said.

The Advanced Data Analysis Capacity Development Program for Delhi government officials will be a capacity development program that will run for one week. Officials associated with the planning department and statistics department will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Public Administration.

“Often we hear about policy failure. The reason for this is that while making policies, the officials do not know about its total number of beneficiaries. Advanced data analysis helps in giving clarity on these things. A deeper understanding of the data will lead to better planning,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while inaugurating the program online. 

As the training programme is more focused on data, the selected officers will require postgraduate qualification in subjects like economics, statistics, mathematics, operation research, and commerce.The broad coverage of the program is data validation and visual analytical tools which will come in handy while doing graphical analysis for the data representation.

Also, to evaluate various public welfare schemes run by different departments, the participants will get trained in descriptive analytics which will help in the aggregation of the data to evaluate the scheme and predictive analytics.“Our planning department has to become an expert on data. It is your responsibility to provide clean data to all the government departments as per their needs on an immediate basis,” said Sisodia.

