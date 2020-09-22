STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Massive backlog in recruitment, promotions of SCs, STs in NDMC, says Parliamentary panel

Representation of SC/ST employees, who attended the training, seminars, symposia, conferences in foreign countries during the last five years, is not adequate, according to a report. 

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

view of headquarters of the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC Palika Kendra which was sealed for sanitization after five employees tested positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Thursday.

NDMC headquarters (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A massive backlog exists in the direct recruitment and promotion of SCs and STs in various posts at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), a parliamentary panel has pointed out.

According to a report of the committee on the welfare of SCs and STs on the subject "Reservation for and employment of SC and ST in NDMC", representation of SC/ST employees, who attended the training, seminars, symposia, conferences in foreign countries during the last five years, is not adequate.

"The committee noted that a massive backlog or shortfall exists in the direct recruitment and promotion of SCs and STs in group A, B, C and D categories of posts," the report, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, said.

​ALSO READ | Government will consider revoking suspension of MPs if they apologise for their behaviour: Prasad

The panel recommended that the NDMC in conjunction with the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) should devise an effective plan and make sincere efforts to overcome such shortfall, and the backlog should be cleared on priority basis, it said.

"The committee noted that representation of SC and ST employees, who attended the training seminars, symposia, conferences in foreign countries during the last five years, is not adequate," the report said.

"The panel is of the firm opinion that imparting training to SCs and STs not only enable them to acquire skills and aptitude but also help to widen their horizon and provide a momentum to their careers. Therefore, it is essential that SC/ST employees are regularly nominated for training abroad so that they can excel in their jobs," it added.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDMC
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp