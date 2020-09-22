STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Small, sustainable and still voguish: Weddings amid a pandemic

As the government has capped the upper limit of the guest-list at a wedding to 100, Gupta talks about the services and precautions concerning this.

A wedding set at Amaara Farms

By Express News Service

The health-and-economic crisis has made us cut down on extravagance, which includes discarding the concept of a big fat Indian wedding and adding sustainability to intimate settings. Amaara Farms located at Chhatarpur Road, New Delhi and founded by Shivan Gupta, is one such example.

“A sustainable wedding is a mindset that begins right from the invites. You can opt for either paper invites that can be sown to grow as a plant or the simple creatives. Traditional themes for weddings promise tradition and austerity, and sustainability can be beautifully achieved through these themes,” says Gupta. 

He gives The Morning Standard a lowdown of the important pointers that the farmhouse is taking. “Local florists are creating fresh-from-the-farm Indian flowers so the air is filled with fragrance, desi gulab and marigold. We are also using reusable clothes for décor. Our textiles open a whole gamut of experiences to carve and the play of handicrafts could give you the most beautiful experience. The potential of employment creation and skill one sets to harness is unimaginable.” The entrepreneur is also using reusable containers and has set up a disposal system to include recycle cans and bottles and a compost bin for all things biodegradable – fruits, vegetables, and plants.

As the government has capped the upper limit of the guest-list at a wedding to 100, Gupta talks about the services and precautions concerning this. “There is a conscious attempt to spread out the seating. On a regular round table that could seat six to eight people, we now prefer seating four. Sanitisation of all furniture is mandatory pre-and-post event. There is an attempt to restrict team strengths with all checks in place,” he says, while adding, “With guest lists being provided, entry and exit from the venue has become easier to manage. Masks and sanitisers right from the entrance are mandatory and continue at most areas guests visit, even the parking area. To avoid contact while eating food, we have devised live-stations where food is cooked and handed over to the guest. Menus were made less elaborate and more meaningful aimed at reduced wastage.”With social distancing being the need of the hour, clients are opting for outdoor spaces as they feel their guests would be more comfortable than an indoor-setting. 

Gupta admits that the sustainability aspect in weddings has increased the cost marginally, but if it is adopted by many and becomes a norm then the costing will actually reduce. “It will address many environmental concerns, specifically carbon footprint and wastage of resources.”

