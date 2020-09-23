STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
27-year-old married man opens fire outside ex-girlfriend's house for ignoring him, gets arrested

The woman told police that she was in a relationship with Sumit Tomar for 10 years but after his marriage in 2018, she had started ignoring him.

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:45 PM

gunshot, shooting,

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly opening fire outside the residence of his former girlfriend in southeast Delhi as she had been ignoring him after his marriage, police said Wednesday.

Sumit Tomar late Sunday night opened fire in Dharampal Colony in Aali Vihar when the 24-year-old woman was at home with her family. After hearing the gunshot, she opened the door and found Tomar with a country-made gun in his hand, police said.

On seeing her, he shouted, "Come outside, I will kill you and your family”. Then he ran away, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

She found the main gate damaged and an empty cartridge and bullet lead, police said.

The woman told police that she was in a relationship with Tomar for 10 years but after his marriage in 2018, she had started ignoring him.

Tomar did not like it and had threatened her with dire consequences, police said.

“During investigation, police received information on Tuesday that Tomar was hiding in Aali Vihar jungle. A raid was conducted and Tomar was arrested,” Meena said.

Tomar told police he wanted to marry the woman but could not. He had procured the gun last month from Agra, Meena said, adding the gun was found with him.

