AAP government approves release of funds for six Delhi University colleges 

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government on Tuesday released a grant-in-aid of Rs 32.1 crore to six Delhi University colleges fully funded by it to pay salaries to staffers. However, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) called the grants inadequate.

The government has released Rs 4 crore to Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Rs 6.80 crore to Acharya Narendra Dev College, Rs 4.65 crore to Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, Rs 5.80 crore to Maharaja Agrasen College, Rs 6.35 crore to Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and Rs 4.50 crore to Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences.

The government and 12 of the colleges fully funded by it have been locked in a tussle over the release of grants.The colleges have alleged that the grants released by the city dispensation have been inadequate and they have not been able to pay salaries to their staffers since May, while the government has said it has released adequate funds.

DUTA said the allocated amount does not cover all the expenses of these colleges. “They are following the policy of divide and rule. They must sanction and release grants of the remaining the six colleges too,” said Pankaj Garg, former INTEC member.  “The allocated amount does not cover all the expenses, yet we hope that the government atleast transfers these funds immediately. Unfortunately, the other six colleges still have to wait for the sanction,” DUTA president Rajib Ray.

